Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Twentymans Chapel Of Repose
48 Moewai Park Road
Whitianga
Stephen Ronald HICKS

Stephen Ronald HICKS Notice
HICKS, Stephen Ronald. Peacefully at home on 1st November, 2020. Sadly missed by his wife Mavis and "His Boys" Ethan and Kalyn. Stephen will be at his home from tomorrow (Wednesday) afternoon for those who would like to pay their respects. A celebration of Stephen's life will be held at Twentymans Chapel Of Repose, 48 Moewai Park Road, Whitianga on Saturday 7th November at 11:00am, followed by interment at The Mercury Bay Cemetery, Ferry Landing. Communication: 0272684350.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 3, 2020
