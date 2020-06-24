|
CLARK, Stephen Paul (Clarkie). Passed away suddenly but peacefully at his home on Sunday 21st June 2020. Much loved father of Bronwyn and Andrea and partner Jeremy. Loved Grandfather of Karn, Jimi, Isla, Mason and Layla. Loved younger brother to Carole and partner Dave and Uncle to Richard, Lance and Philip. Treasured member of the extended Cassin Family. A celebration will be held at Auckland Greyhound Racing Club Manukau Sports Bowl, Te Irirangi Drive, Clover Park on Friday 26th June at 11.00 am, followed by a private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 24 to June 25, 2020