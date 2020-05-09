Home

PARRY, Stephen. Passed away peacefully on 6 May 2020 with his loved ones by his side. Treasured husband of Sharleen. Adored dad to Lisa, Carl and Jenny. Father-in-law to Clint, Liss and Dave. Precious Poppa to Emily, Caiden, Reed, Jay, Sammy, Lily and Luke. Dearest brother to Ray, Bev and Iona. An incredible man who touched the lives of so many. He leaves a huge hole in our lives but his memory lives on in our hearts forever. Easy does it dad. Rest in Peace. In lieu of flowers donations to South Auckland Hospice would be gratefully appreciated.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
