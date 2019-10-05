|
NOBILO, Stephen (Steve). Born September 2nd, 1940. Passed away peacefully on 1st October 2019 at Waitakere Hospital with Valerie by his side, 79 years. Dearly loved husband of Valerie, loved father of Nicholas, Stephen, Teresa and Angela, Dida to Tadhg, Samuel, Erin and Harrison. Eldest son of Nikola and Zuva Nobilo, brother to Nicholas and Marco. A proud, generous man who loved to live in the moment, tell a good story and enjoy a good party. Steve loved his God, his family, his sport, his wine and his friends. Steve, you will be missed by all who knew you. A requiem mass will be held at Saint Patrick's Cathedral, 43 Wyndham Street, Auckland on Monday 7th October 1.30 pm. Steve's family asks you to join them thereafter at Muriwai Golf Club for refreshments and to celebrate Steve's life. All communication to the Nobilo family at 234 Muriwai Valley Rd, RD1 Waimauku, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 5, 2019