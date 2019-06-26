|
|
|
WARD, Stephen Michael (Chef). Suddenly on 20 June 2019, aged 45, much loved husband of Kate, adored and loving Daddy of Sienna and Emilia (Mimi). Much loved son-in-law of Peter and Philippa; brother-in- law of Susy and Nick; loved by their extended family Chris, Nicola and Grace; Natasha, Chris, Finn and Jack; Vicki, Jenny and Sue Tanner (both deceased). Loved and admired by his many dear friends. Stephen will be farewelled at the Oratia Settlers' Hall, 567 West Coast Rd, on Friday 28 June at 12.30. In lieu of flowers, donations for Victim Support may be left at the service. State of Grace 0800 764 722
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
