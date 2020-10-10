|
ROUTLEY, Stephen McLachlan (Steve). On October 10, 2019 Born December 10, 1938 Treasured memories of our Dad and much loved grandad who left us one year ago today; Without a farewell you fell asleep With memories for us all to keep Silent thoughts of times together Will remain with us for ever' Dear Steve We saw seasons come and go And watched our world unfold Lighting candles every year Of loved ones gone once so dear We endured Joy and sorrow Fun and laughter And happy ever after You left me with memories That will last and last One day I will follow you Gone will be our past Though not here in person You are with me still Every day I miss you And I always will Safe in arms of our Lord Free from turmoil free from pain Rejoice in heaven One day we will meet again
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2020