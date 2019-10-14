|
ROUTLEY, Stephen McLachlan. Passed away peacefully on 10 October 2019. Cherished father of Roy, Bryan, Marlene, Donna, Neville, Ian. Loved Grandfather of Mia, Liam, Ashley, Dillan, Danyon, Stacey, Ava and Alex. Stephen will missed and loved by all his family and friends here in NZ and Abroad. Stephen's Final Farewell will take place on Tuesday 15th October at 11am at the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel followed by a Private Cremation. Any enquiries feel free to contact the funeral home, Rest in Peace Stephen .
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2019