|
|
|
SULLIVAN, Stephen Mark. Died peacefully surrounded by his family after a short illness on Friday 31 May 2019. Adored husband of Toni. Wonderful Dad of Elyse and James, and Hadleigh. Loving Grandad of Ashton, Oliver and August. Loved son of Mick and Norma and brother of John, Kelly and Sharon. "Rest easy Sul" A service for Stephen will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany on Friday 7 June at 2pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to North Shore Hospice PO Box 331129, Takapuna, 0740 would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 1, 2019
Read More