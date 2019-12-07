|
COSTLEY, Stephen Mark. Born September 25th, 1960. Stephen Mark Costley passed away peacefully on the morning of December 3rd, 2019 surrounded by loving family at 59 years of age - adored father to Liam, Ben and Tiennan and treasured husband to Janelle. Sincerest thanks to The Mercy Hospice's nursing, caregiving and administrative staff for your overwhelming care and support. A service will be held to celebrate Stephen's life at Kumeu Valley Estate at 972 Old North Road at 13:00 on Monday, 9 December.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019