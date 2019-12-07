Home

Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Kumeu Valley Estate
972 Old North Road
Stephen Mark COSTLEY


1960 - 2019
Stephen Mark COSTLEY Notice
COSTLEY, Stephen Mark. Born September 25th, 1960. Stephen Mark Costley passed away peacefully on the morning of December 3rd, 2019 surrounded by loving family at 59 years of age - adored father to Liam, Ben and Tiennan and treasured husband to Janelle. Sincerest thanks to The Mercy Hospice's nursing, caregiving and administrative staff for your overwhelming care and support. A service will be held to celebrate Stephen's life at Kumeu Valley Estate at 972 Old North Road at 13:00 on Monday, 9 December.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 7, 2019
