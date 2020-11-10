|
BRENNAN, Stephen Lloyd (ne Briggs). 1 September 1968 - 7 November 2020 Died peacefully at Harbour Hospice North Shore. Beloved husband of Sarah. Loved son of John and Robyn Briggs, and brother of Suzanne and Heather. Dearly loved son-in-law of Barry and Gay Brennan, brother-in-law of David and Melissa, and much loved uncle to Jonathan and Isabel. Special thanks to Dr Fritha Hanning and the Hospice staff for their care and support. A service will be held at St Francis de Sales Catholic church, 8 Finchley Road, Torbay, Auckland, at 1.30pm, Thursday, 12 November. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Harbour Hospice North Shore.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 10, 2020