BLACK, Stephen Leonard (Stephen). Born January 16, 1973. Died peacefully in Munich on September 4, 2019 after a long illness. Much loved son of Heidi and Peter, brother of Helen and uncle of Aleksander and Nikolas. Loved by Marilyn, Lana, Isobel, Bobby, Irina, Mathew, Michael, Damon and his many close friends in the Buddhist community who are mourning the loss of a brave heart. Notification of a memorial service for Steve in Auckland will follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019