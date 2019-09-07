Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen BLACK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Leonard (Stephen) BLACK

Add a Memory
Stephen Leonard (Stephen) BLACK Notice
BLACK, Stephen Leonard (Stephen). Born January 16, 1973. Died peacefully in Munich on September 4, 2019 after a long illness. Much loved son of Heidi and Peter, brother of Helen and uncle of Aleksander and Nikolas. Loved by Marilyn, Lana, Isobel, Bobby, Irina, Mathew, Michael, Damon and his many close friends in the Buddhist community who are mourning the loss of a brave heart. Notification of a memorial service for Steve in Auckland will follow.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.