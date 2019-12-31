|
MITCHELL, Stephen John (Steve). Passed away suddenly on 28 December, 2019. Loved youngest son of the late Bunny and Gloria, nephew of Aunty Buddie and Uncle Dick, brother and brother-in-law of Rob and Debbie, Chris and Annette, and the late Dennis. Uncle Steve to his seven nieces and nephews and Great Uncle Steve to his ten great nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Steve's life will be held at Grange Manor, Davis Funerals, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden, on Friday 3 January at 10.30 am, followed by private cremation. You left us too quickly and way too early Steve. We will remember all the laughs we had with you. Rest in peace.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 31, 2019