McPHERSON, Stephen John. Dearly loved son of John and Sue; brother of Jane and Nicola; uncle; and cherished partner to Rebecca daughter of Ruth and Peter. Tragically taken from us on Friday May 24th 2019. He was 36 and will be forever missed. All are welcome to a funeral service at Wakatere Boating Club, Narrow Neck Beach on Friday May 31st at 11am. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to an NZ Warriors supported charity, details will be provided. "



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 29, 2019
