LOWRY, Stephen John. Died peacefully at home, surrounded by love on June 14, 2020, aged 91. Very dearly loved husband of Ruby for more than 54 years. Super Dad to Stephen and Heylands. Much loved father in law of Tracy. Smashing Paw Paw to Kane, Shane, Dan, Kirk and Raeann. Special Stephen to Geraldine, Niamh and Anja. A service will be held at St Columba's Presbyterian Church, Columba Way, Havelock North, on Saturday June 20, 2020 at 1pm. You may wish to consider leaving a donation to Cranford Hospice in Stephen's memory online at www.cranfordhospice.org.nz "Forever in our hearts"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 17, 2020