HUMPHREY, Stephen John (Steve). Passed away peacefully at Totara Hospice on Friday 6th March, 2020. Aged 58 years, after a 2 year fight with cancer. Much loved son of the late Reg and Pat Humphrey. Brave brother of Karen, brother in law of Brian and uncle to Toby and Rory. Best friend for 45 years of Steve Devlin. Steve's celebration of his life will be held at the Howick Funeral Home Chapel, 35 Wellington Street, Howick, Auckland, on Friday 13th March at 1.30pm. Please bring marker pens and stickers to sign his casket at his request. In lieu of flowers donations, please donate to Totara Hospice P.O.Box 75-560 Manurewa, Auckland, 2243, would be much appreciated. All correspondence to Howick Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 10, 2020