Thursday, Sep. 3, 2020
11:30 a.m.
Grahams Chapel
West Street
Tuakau
MORROW, Stephen Hugh. Passed away on 23 August 2020, at Middlemore Hospital, with Bruce and Shona at his side. Aged 61. Loved son of June and the late Dawson, dearly loved brother of Bruce and Sessni, Shona and Mark. Dearly loved uncle of Matt and Rosie, Jayne and Pete, and Grant. Great uncle of Lucy. Stephen will be sorely missed by all his family. RIP. A service will be held on Thursday 3rd September 2020, at 11.30 am at Grahams Chapel, West Street, Tuakau. Private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020
