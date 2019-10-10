Home

More Obituaries for Stephen MORGAN
Stephen Henry MORGAN

Stephen Henry MORGAN Notice
MORGAN, Stephen Henry. 05 April 1921 - 08 October 2019. So proud of his family and never happier than when with them. Steve has left us with a treasury of memories of his steadfast loyalty, love, and practical care. Steve requested a private family farewell. Donations to kidscan.org.nz instead of flowers would be welcomed and a fitting tribute to Steve. We are thankful for the care and laughter of The Orchards and Waitakere Gardens communities.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 10, 2019
