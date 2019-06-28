|
GILLARD, Stephen Hamilton. On 25 June 2019. Aged 60. Dearly loved husband of Karen. Loving father of Emma, Laura, and Dean (deceased) 'I'd like the tears of those who grieve, to dry before the sun of happy memories that I leave, when life is done.' A service to celebrate Steve's life will be held at the All Saints Anglican Church, 17 Selwyn Rd, Howick on Tuesday 2 July at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice, would be appreciated by family
Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 28 to June 29, 2019