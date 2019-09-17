|
MILES, Stephen George (Steve). On September 15th 2019 peacefully at Mercy Hospice aged 69 years. Dearly beloved husband of Diane, loved father and father-in-law of Nick and Anna, Vinnie and Adele, adored 'Ga' of Georgia and dear brother of Anne. Our darling Steve was a true fighter through to the final bell. He was larger than life, adored by all and will leave an immense void in the lives of all those who knew him. We will continue to share amazing memories of his wonderful life and keep him in our hearts forever. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at Five Knots (Tamaki Yacht Club) - 30 Tamaki Drive, Mission Bay on Thursday 19th September at 1pm. Grateful thanks to all staff at Mercy Hospice. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Mercy Hospice - PO Box 47693 Ponsonby 1144.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 17, 2019