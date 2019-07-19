Home

COOK, Stephen Frederick Alexander. Passed away peacefully on Tuesday July 16, 2019 aged 71. Dearly loved son of the late Marie and Clarry, father of Shane and Jamie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Judy and Doug Mcleod, Linda and Pat Mackie and Robert and Penny Cook and their families. Will be sadly missed, now at peace. A service for Stephen will be held in the Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Tuesday July 23 at 12.30pm. All communications to c/o South Auckland Funeral Services, Otahuhu.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from July 19 to July 20, 2019
