Aroha Funerals
437 Ellerslie Panmure Highway
Mt Wellington, Auckland
09-527 0266
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 a.m.
All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium
100 St John's Road
Meadowbank
Stephen FINNIGAN Notice
FINNIGAN, Stephen. Died peacefully at Grace Joel Retirement Village on 28 December 2019, aged 88. Loved husband of the late Colleen. Loved father of Glenn and Vicki, Kerry and Michelle, Brett and Jacqui, Janine and Laurie. Adored grandfather of Harriet, Emilie, Sam, Matthew, Alice, Jackson, Darcy, James, Callum and Mark. Great grandfather of Xavier and Manea. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at 10am on Wednesday 8 January 2020 at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020
