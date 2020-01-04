|
FINNIGAN, Stephen. Died peacefully at Grace Joel Retirement Village on 28 December 2019, aged 88. Loved husband of the late Colleen. Loved father of Glenn and Vicki, Kerry and Michelle, Brett and Jacqui, Janine and Laurie. Adored grandfather of Harriet, Emilie, Sam, Matthew, Alice, Jackson, Darcy, James, Callum and Mark. Great grandfather of Xavier and Manea. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at 10am on Wednesday 8 January 2020 at All Souls Chapel, Purewa Crematorium, 100 St John's Road, Meadowbank. Aroha Funerals 09 5270266
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 4, 2020