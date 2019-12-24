Home

Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Chapel of Waters Funerals Pukekohe
81 Franklin Road
Pukekohe
View Map
CROOKE, Stephen Edward (Hammer). Sadly passed away on Saturday 21st December 2019. Loving father of Tania, Rebecca and Anne-Marie. Adored poppa of Shylo and Emmett. Survived by his siblings, Brian, Kath, Ken and Lawrence. Stephen will be sorely missed by his family, friends and his community as a whole. He has been an active fixture of Pukekohe for over 20 years, owning Pukekohe Hammer Hardware in the main street followed by [email protected] and ending his career being the hardware guru at Pukekohe Mitre10 Mega. All are welcome to celebrate his life and pay respect to this legend. His service will be held in the Chapel of Waters Funerals Pukekohe, 81 Franklin Road, Pukekohe on Friday 27th December at 11am. This will be followed by a reception held at the Pukekohe R.S.A.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019
