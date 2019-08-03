|
CALEY, Stephen Dudley (Steve). On 1st August 2019. Aged 73. In the loving care of our heavenly Father. Dearly loved husband of Ethel for 49 years. Much loved father and father- in-law of Leonard and Davina and Joanne and Bryan Smith. Beloved Grandad of Tyson, Nathan and Bradley and Ryan and Amara. Very grateful thanks to the special carers and support at Rossendale Resthome. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the Whangamata Coastguard. A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Friday 9th August 2019 at 2.00pm at Whangamata Baptist Church, Port Road, Whangamata. All communications to Caley family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. "at Peace"
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 3, 2019