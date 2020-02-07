|
DANES, Stephen. Regtl. No.444076 Prvt. 21st Batt. WW2 Passed away peacefully at Pukekohe Hospital, on 5th February 2020, with family by his side. Aged 97 years. Loving husband of May. Loved father and father-in-law of Graham and Val, Robin and Trevor. Loving grandad to Tim and Julie, Matt and Karen, Jared and Reanna; Lisa and Antony, Katrina and Amir. Loved great grandad of Toby, Logan and Lucy; Ollie and Evie; Jemima, Reuben and Blaire; Summer and Devon; Soraya and Roya. A service to celebrate Steve's life will be held at St Andrews Anglican Church, cnr Queen and Wesley Sts, Pukekohe, on Monday 10th February at 11.30 am, followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 7, 2020