Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Waikumete Crematorium
Wake
Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020
1:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m.
French Bay Yacht Club
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen NORTHCOTT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Brian NORTHCOTT

Add a Memory
Stephen Brian NORTHCOTT Notice
NORTHCOTT, Stephen Brian. On Friday 13th November, passed peacefully at home at Tokerau Beach on the Karikari Peninsula surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of Ali Lees. Unique, funny and awesome Dad of Josh, Alice and Emma, adoring grandad of Henry and Ruby and father-in-law of Graeme and Jackie. Steve treasured his family and friends and was a hugely entertaining character. Those who knew Steve are welcome to join the family to celebrate his life on Tuesday 24th November, 11am at Waikumete Crematorium followed by a wake at the French Bay Yacht Club from 1pm to 6pm. Will always be in our memories. Far out, you bet, what a ride, what next?



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -