NORTHCOTT, Stephen Brian. On Friday 13th November, passed peacefully at home at Tokerau Beach on the Karikari Peninsula surrounded by his loving family. Loved husband of Ali Lees. Unique, funny and awesome Dad of Josh, Alice and Emma, adoring grandad of Henry and Ruby and father-in-law of Graeme and Jackie. Steve treasured his family and friends and was a hugely entertaining character. Those who knew Steve are welcome to join the family to celebrate his life on Tuesday 24th November, 11am at Waikumete Crematorium followed by a wake at the French Bay Yacht Club from 1pm to 6pm. Will always be in our memories. Far out, you bet, what a ride, what next?
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2020