|
|
|
WOLLEY, Stephen Bernard (Steve). formerly of Auckland On June 11, 2020, at Dunedin Hospital, after a long illness; aged 71 years. Loved husband of Glenda, loved father and father in law of the late Angela, Mathew and Sharon, and Monica, loved Granddad of Elise; Daniel, and Samantha. At Steve's request a private family gathering is to be held. Donations directly to the Neurological Foundation can be made in Steve's memory. Messages C/- PO Box, 183 Mosgiel, 9053.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020