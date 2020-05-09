|
MORRIS, Stephen Arthur. Stephen passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 2 May 2020. Dearly loved Son of Ellen and George (Bubbles and Digger) now deceased. Brother to Lynette Blunt, Uncle to Alex Blunt and Michele Bonne; special great Uncle to Ethan and Liam, and friend to Lesley, John and Alison. We will all miss you Steve. The family thanks the staff at Waikato Hospital for their excellent care. At Steve's request a private family funeral has taken place. All communications to L. Blunt, c/-PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247. Pellows Funeral Directors FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020