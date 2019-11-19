|
STIRRAT, Stephen Alexander (Steve). Courageously, 15 November 2019 at Wellington Hospital, surrounded by family. Loved and cherished husband of Marilyn Head, hero to his children Tui, Rewi, Hedley, and Freya and their partners Hewson and Suli, and adoring koro of Harper. Loved brother of Neil (deceased), Chris, Murray, Kevin, Glenn, and Garth, and brother-in-law of Jan (deceased), Jane, Rachel, Pearl, Pit, Greg, Barbara, Jeanette, and Rod. Proud uncle of his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at the Miramar Golf Course, 1 Stewart Duff Drive, Wellington on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 5.00pm. Moe mai ra.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019