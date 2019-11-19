Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 p.m.
Miramar Golf Course
1 Stewart Duff Drive
Wellington
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen STIRRAT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Alexander (Steve) STIRRAT

Add a Memory
Stephen Alexander (Steve) STIRRAT Notice
STIRRAT, Stephen Alexander (Steve). Courageously, 15 November 2019 at Wellington Hospital, surrounded by family. Loved and cherished husband of Marilyn Head, hero to his children Tui, Rewi, Hedley, and Freya and their partners Hewson and Suli, and adoring koro of Harper. Loved brother of Neil (deceased), Chris, Murray, Kevin, Glenn, and Garth, and brother-in-law of Jan (deceased), Jane, Rachel, Pearl, Pit, Greg, Barbara, Jeanette, and Rod. Proud uncle of his nieces and nephews. A celebration of Steve's life will be held at the Miramar Golf Course, 1 Stewart Duff Drive, Wellington on Wednesday, 20 November 2019 at 5.00pm. Moe mai ra.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -