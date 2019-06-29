|
TAPPIN, Stephen Albert (Steve). Peacefully on June 27, 2019 in Matamata, aged 77 years. Loved Husband of the late Merle. Loved Father and Father in law of Linda and Allan, Donna and TK, Mark and Pip. A special Poppa to 7 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. At Steve's request a private service will be held. After the service family would like to welcome all to 9 Ngaio St, Matamata at 12.30pm to celebrate and share memories of Steve's life. Special thanks to Dr Dunn and the staff of Matamata Country Lodge. Communications C/- Broadway Funeral Home, Short Street, Matamata 3400.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019