Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen HAFFORD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Albany (Steve) HAFFORD

Add a Memory
Stephen Albany (Steve) HAFFORD Notice
HAFFORD, Stephen Albany (Steve). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 66. Dearly loved husband of the late Judy. Loving father of Clinton and stepfather of Jacqui, Jenny, Barry and Bradley. Loved brother of Sandra (deceased), Kevin (deceased), Paul and Grant. A service to celebrate Steve's life will be held at the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Wednesday 3 July at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Franklin Hospice, 29 Hall Street, Pukekohe would be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the staff of Franklin Hospice for their love and care over the last 7 weeks.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.