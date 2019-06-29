|
HAFFORD, Stephen Albany (Steve). Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, aged 66. Dearly loved husband of the late Judy. Loving father of Clinton and stepfather of Jacqui, Jenny, Barry and Bradley. Loved brother of Sandra (deceased), Kevin (deceased), Paul and Grant. A service to celebrate Steve's life will be held at the Grange Manor Chapel of the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road, Mount Eden on Wednesday 3 July at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to the Franklin Hospice, 29 Hall Street, Pukekohe would be greatly appreciated. Special thanks to the staff of Franklin Hospice for their love and care over the last 7 weeks.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 29, 2019