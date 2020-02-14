|
HAMILTON, Stephen Alan (Steve). 11 June 1959 - 11 February 2020 Aged 60. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Maria, much loved Dad of Yin. Loved son of Judi and Bill and loved brother and brother-in- law of Vivienne and Kevin Webb, Denise Hamilton and Cheryl and Dale Hood, loved brother and brother-in-law of Necia and Ivor Walker and Bryce and Marcia Henderson. A loved uncle of his nieces and nephews and a treasured friend. Best pal of Gus the dog. Kind, funny, practical and always able to be relied on. We will miss you forever. A memorial service for Stephen will be held at Firth Tower on Monday 17th February at 11.30am. If you knew Stephen - or Steve to most people - you are most welcome to attend. All communications to 33 Everad Ave, R.D. 2, Matamata. Broadway Funeral Home FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020