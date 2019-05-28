Home

Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Stephanie Margaret (Steph) PILKINGTON

PILKINGTON, Stephanie Margaret (Steph). On 26th May, 2019 (suddenly) at North Shore Hospital, aged 67 years. Dearly beloved wife of 50 years of Doug. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Tracey, devoted Nana of Addison and Oliver. I will miss your gentle kindness and astute advice. A service to celebrate Steph's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
