PILKINGTON, Stephanie Margaret (Steph). On 26th May, 2019 (suddenly) at North Shore Hospital, aged 67 years. Dearly beloved wife of 50 years of Doug. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Tony and Tracey, devoted Nana of Addison and Oliver. I will miss your gentle kindness and astute advice. A service to celebrate Steph's life will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 30th May, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2019
