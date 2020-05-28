|
|
|
CARUANA, Stephanie. Born April 17, 1929. Passed away on May 26, 2020. Dearly beloved wife of the late Ralph and daughter of Amy Tololi (deceased). Loved sister of Violet, Josephine, Bertha, David and Michael. Aunty to her many nieces and nephews. Rest in peace Stephanie, finally out of pain. A thank you to the staff at Lady Allum who took wonderful care of her. Service to be held at H-Morris Funeral Services, 31 Ocean View Road, Northcote on Friday 29th May at 11am. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, close family only.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 28, 2020