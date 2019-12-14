|
ALEXANDER, Stephanie. On December 11, 2019, peacefully at Eden Village, aged 68 years. Loving and devoted daughter of the late Mavis Allison. Beloved life-long friend of Jim Mathewson, lovingly remembered by Eric and dearly loved cousin of Jackie and Graham Guthrie, and Geoff and Margaret Wood. Stephanie was cared for, and loved, by her close circle of friends. In keeping with Stephanie's wishes, she has been privately cremated. Any communications may be sent to Manning Funeral Cottage, 31 George Street, Newmarket, Auckland 1023.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 14, 2019