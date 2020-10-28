|
MUNRO, Stella (Tremain). Passed into Heaven peacefully at home in Taupo on 24 October 2020 age:93 Cherished and loved wife of the late Rex. Most dearly loved mother and mother in law of Lynette and Paul, kelvin and very loved grandmother of Nicholas. A beautiful generous Lady now with the Lord together with Rex. A celebration of Stella's life will be held on Saturday 31st October. At Equippers church, 65 Lakewood Dr Nukuhau, Taupo.at 2pm. Communications and Flores to 81 Rainbow Dr Taupo.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 28, 2020