Requiem Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
St. Joseph's Catholic Church
Taharoto Road
Takapuna
BELGRAVE, Stella. On 29 February 2020. Much loved wife of the late Barry. Loved mother and mother in law of Michael and Yvonne, Sue and Jim. Grandma of Sarah, David, Maggie and Matthew. Great grandmother of Odin, Sophie and baby Beatrix. Special thanks to the staff at Fairview Care Home for their love and care of Stella. Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Taharoto Road Takapuna (entrance 10 Dominion Street) on Wednesday 4 March at 11am.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
