Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020
1:30 p.m.
RANBY, Stanley William. Passed away on 31st July 2020 aged 97 years. Loving husband of the late Gloria. Loved father and father-in-law of Linnet and the late Richard and family, Roger, Elaine and family, Warrick, Denise and family, and the late Nicholas. A service for Stan will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 4 August 2020 at 1:30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Waikato Division Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Ranby family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton, 3242.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020
