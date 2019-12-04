|
TAIT, Stanley William Carling. Passed away suddenly on 25 November 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne. Loved father of Marguerite, Yvonne and Michael. Father-in-Law to Peter and Tui. Grandfather to his many grandchildren, Great granchildren and Great great grandchild. Respected by his former colleagues and pupils at Auckland Boys Grammar and Westlake Boys. Will be sadly missed. A service for Stan will be held at Auckland Memorial Park, 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale on Friday 6 December 2019 at 1pm.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019