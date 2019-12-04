 -->
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
1:00 p.m.
Auckland Memorial Park
2163 East Coast Road
Silverdale
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley TAIT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley William Carling TAIT

Add a Memory
Stanley William Carling TAIT Notice
TAIT, Stanley William Carling. Passed away suddenly on 25 November 2019, aged 92. Dearly loved husband of Yvonne. Loved father of Marguerite, Yvonne and Michael. Father-in-Law to Peter and Tui. Grandfather to his many grandchildren, Great granchildren and Great great grandchild. Respected by his former colleagues and pupils at Auckland Boys Grammar and Westlake Boys. Will be sadly missed. A service for Stan will be held at Auckland Memorial Park, 2163 East Coast Road, Silverdale on Friday 6 December 2019 at 1pm.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -