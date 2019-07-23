|
CAPENER, Stanley Robert (Stan). Passed away 21st July 2019 , aged 76 years. Dearly loved husband of Glennis. Brother in law to Terry, Brian, and Catharine. Brother of Letitia, David, John, and the late Eunice, and brother in law to Ambrose, Nisha, Heather, and Ken. A service will be held at Grange Manor, 400 Dominion Rd, Mt Eden on Friday 26 July at 1.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to the Arthritis New Zealand at arthritis.org.nz., would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 23, 2019