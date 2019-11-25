Home

Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
3:30 p.m.
PAGE, Stanley (Bruce). On 22 November 2019 at home peacefully after a long illness aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Janet. Much loved father and father in law of Phillip, Jennifer and Fiona. Brother of Lesley, Kevin, and Adrienne. Loved by all of his family. A service will be held at the North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Services 185 Schnapper Rock Road Albany, on Wednesday 27 November at 3.30pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Harbour Hospice



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 25, 2019
