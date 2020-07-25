|
GILLARD, Stanley Logan. Of Levin. Passed away peacefully on Monday 20th July 2020. He will be sadly missed. Father of Matthew, Mark, Jacob, Sarah, Amit and Christine. Many thanks to all the hospital and Hospice Staff who have helped Stan this past year. Special thanks to all the team at the War Vets. A Service for Stanley will be held on Monday 27th July at 1.30pm at the Salvation Army, Durham Street, Levin. In lieu of flowers please donate to Arohanui Hospice.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2020