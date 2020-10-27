|
HALLMOND, Stanley John (Stan). Big Stan fought a courageous battle against cancer but has peacefully passed away at home on 24 October 2020 at the age of 73 years. Much loved husband of Julie for 52 years of marriage, treasured and respected Dad and Father in law of Shona, Gerard Anderson, Sonia, George Mackeown, Derek and Finn Hallmond, Devoted Poppie of Kristy, Tori, Shawnee, Riley, Flynn and Great Grandfather to Keiva and Harper. Stan and family would like to sincerely thank the staff of Ward 3 and 4, Whangarei Hospital and Dr Adam Bartlett and his team at Ward 78, Auckland Hospital and also not forgetting the staff at Hospice. A celebration of Stan's life will be held at Haven Falls Funeral home Whangarei, 1pm Thursday 29 October. Stan would like to encourage people to wear lots of colour.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 27, 2020