COLLINS, Stanley John (Stan). Passed away peacefully on 18 November 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved husband of Marie of 67 years. Treasured Dad and Father-in-law of Glenis and Kerry, Linda and Dennis, Mel and Annie. Cherished Poppa of James and Lucie, Michael and Debby, Dan and Susie, Hannah and Michael, Natalie, Kate, Zak and Katie, Tandia and Jake. Great Poppa of Charlotte and Brodie. A celebration of Stan's life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral Services, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Wednesday 25th at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 21, 2020