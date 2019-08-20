Home

BRESSINGTON, Stanley John (Stan). Born September 12, 1923. Passed away on August 17, 2019. Passed away peacefully aged 95 years. A celebration of Stans life will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church, Pukekohe on Thursday 22nd August at 11am. Beloved husband of wife Gloria for 68 years. Loving Dad of Robbie, Terry, Sharon, Leonie, Carmel, Stephen, Lexie and the late Peter. Legendary Pop to 16 Grandchildren and 32 Great Grandchildren. See ya later Alligator!!
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 20, 2019
