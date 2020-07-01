Home

Stanley JOB

Stanley JOB Notice
JOB, Stanley. Reg No SFY2668, P.O, Royal Navy, WW2. 1 June 1922 - 28 June 2020, aged 98 years. Husband to Nel (deceased). Father and Father-In-Law of Allan (only child - deceased) and Karyn. Grandfather of Carissa and Asj (Melbourne), Lauren and Curt (Sydney), and pal of Winston. Sincere thanks to the Doctors and Nurses at Ranfurly Hospital, Hobsonville RSA, Silverdale RSA, and Peninsula Club Whangaparaoa for their ongoing care, help and support of Stan. "Stan served his Country with dignity and pride". Like father like son, loyal Everton fans to the end. Due to current border restrictions Stan's life will be celebrated at a later date (once borders are open).



Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 1, 2020
