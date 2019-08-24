|
WALKER Stanley James (Stan). 421446 RNZAF 490 squadron. 31 January 1922 - 23 August 2019. In the comfort and care of Ranfurly Veterans Home and Hospital after recent illness. Now at rest with his beloved wife Marjory (deceased 2007), older brother of Nancy and the late Dick. Dear dad of Gary and Mary, Owen and Marg, Evan and Joy, Graham, Trish and Cliff.Loved grandad of Teresa and Craig, Dana and Craig, Ben and Lauren, Michelle, Russ and Angie, Steven and the late Todd. Great grandad of Caitlyn, Lily, Sophia, Malachi, Isla and wee Stella.Respected friend, neighbour and colleague of many. A service to celebrate Stan's life will be held at Manukau Memorial Gardens Chapel 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe on Wednesday 28 August at 2pm. In lieu of flowers memorial donations to Save the Children would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/ sjwalker2308.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 24, 2019