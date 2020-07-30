|
MATHEWS, Stanley Herbert. 1 June 1940 ? 28 July 2020 Passed away peacefully at Tauranga Hospital surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of 54 years of Janice (nee McKenzie). Loved father and father-in-law of David and Lynn (Matamata), Leanne and Peter Blow (Papamoa), Christine and Andrew (Red) Smith (Cambridge), and Chris (Howick). Much loved pop of Sam, Josh and Ben Mathews, Jack, Luke and Petra Blow, and Jordan and Lily Smith. A funeral service with be held at Pyes Pa Memorial Chapel, 403 Pyes Pa Road at 2pm Saturday 1 August, followed by a burial at Pyes Pa Cemetery. Messages may be sent to the Mathews Family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD 3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 30, 2020