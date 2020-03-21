|
HAYES, Stanley Gordon (Stan). 9 February 1944 - 24 January 2020. Margaret, Shirley, Robyn, Pete and Andrea, Bruce and Helen, and Garry and Deb and their families, thank you all so much for being here for us after the sudden passing of stan. Your own way of offering help and compassion was truly appreciated, whether it was with your words, your hugs, delicious baking, fresh produce, housework, your company, cards, letters, flowers, emails, phone calls or travelling from across the country to be with us or picking up a shovel at the cemetery on such a hot day. For those of you that knew Stan, the memories you shared, both big and small, are such a comfort for us. And to those who didn't know Stan but were here for us, his family, you are such a consolation. All of your heartfelt thoughts and prayers carried us along and lifted us up. That which comes from your heart, is a blessing Deo Gratias The Hayes Family, RD2 Hikurangi, Northland 0182.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 21, 2020