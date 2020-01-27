|
|
|
HAYES, Stanley Gordon (Stan). ? of Tapuhi, Hukerenui. Died suddenly on Friday the 24th January 2020 on the farm. Just shy of his 76th birthday. Loved husband and best mate of Margaret for over 52 years. Admired Dad of Shirley, Robyn, Pete, Bruce, Garry and their respective families. Treasured Grandpa to his 13 grand kids. A service for Stan will be held at the Mid Northern Rugby Clubrooms, Domain Road, Hukerenui at 1.30pm on Wednesday the 29th January 2020. Messages to The Hayes Family, RD2 Hikurangi, 1002 Tapuhi Road, Hukerenui. "A live well lived. Died in a place he loved."
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020