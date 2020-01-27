Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris & Morris Funerals
199 Kamo Road
Whangarei, Northland 0112
09-4375799
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Mid Northern Rugby Clubrooms
Domain Road
Hukerenui
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley HAYES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Gordon (Stan) HAYES

Add a Memory
Stanley Gordon (Stan) HAYES Notice
HAYES, Stanley Gordon (Stan). ? of Tapuhi, Hukerenui. Died suddenly on Friday the 24th January 2020 on the farm. Just shy of his 76th birthday. Loved husband and best mate of Margaret for over 52 years. Admired Dad of Shirley, Robyn, Pete, Bruce, Garry and their respective families. Treasured Grandpa to his 13 grand kids. A service for Stan will be held at the Mid Northern Rugby Clubrooms, Domain Road, Hukerenui at 1.30pm on Wednesday the 29th January 2020. Messages to The Hayes Family, RD2 Hikurangi, 1002 Tapuhi Road, Hukerenui. "A live well lived. Died in a place he loved."



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -