BENSEMAN, Stanley Gordon (Jim). 15 October 1932 - 1 November 2019. Husband of the late Ellen. Loved Father of Allan and Janis (Kaikoura), Sue and Barry (Pahi), Gordon and Cecelia (Whanganui), Kate and Phil (Ruawai), and Rowena (Auckland). Special friend of Diane (Russel), and Buddy to Sue (Tinopai). Granddad of Lena, Jamie, Mathew, Adam, Mindy, Leah, Lucas, Cushla, and Jim. Great Grandfather to six. "Now at peace" A service for Jim will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30 pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019, followed by private cremation. Communications to the "Benseman Family" C/- PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019