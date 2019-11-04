Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Stanley BENSEMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stanley Gordon (Jim) BENSEMAN

Add a Memory
Stanley Gordon (Jim) BENSEMAN Notice
BENSEMAN, Stanley Gordon (Jim). 15 October 1932 - 1 November 2019. Husband of the late Ellen. Loved Father of Allan and Janis (Kaikoura), Sue and Barry (Pahi), Gordon and Cecelia (Whanganui), Kate and Phil (Ruawai), and Rowena (Auckland). Special friend of Diane (Russel), and Buddy to Sue (Tinopai). Granddad of Lena, Jamie, Mathew, Adam, Mindy, Leah, Lucas, Cushla, and Jim. Great Grandfather to six. "Now at peace" A service for Jim will be held in the Chapel of Morris and Morris Funerals (entrance 17 Western Hills Drive), Whau Valley, Whangarei at 1.30 pm on Tuesday 5 November 2019, followed by private cremation. Communications to the "Benseman Family" C/- PO Box 306, Dargaville 0340.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stanley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -